Ariana Grande announces her engagement to Dalton Gomez

The singer shared the news in a sweet social media post

Ariana Grande has announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez.

The couple first sparked romance rumours back in February, before confirming their relationship three months later when they appeared in the music video for Ariana’s hit song Stuck With U.

Taking to Instagram today, Ariana shared a series of photos with her beau, including snaps of a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The singer captioned the post: “forever n then some.”

Ariana’s manager Scooter Braun commented: “congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man.”

Hailey Bieber commented: “YAYYYYYY!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍 so happy for you guys!!”

Photographer and close friend of Ariana, Alfred Flores, wrote: “AHHHH CONGRATS. CANT STOP SMILING STILL 😍😍😍 LOVE YALL SM!”

Since being linked to Ariana, Dalton has made his Instagram account private – but it’s understood the real estate agent works for the Aaron Kirman Group, handling high-end listings.

Ariana, 27, was first linked to Dalton back in February, after she was spotted kissing a “mystery man”.

The chart-topping singer was famously engaged to comedian Pete Davidson following a whirlwind romance in 2018, which ended in October that same year.

Their split came just one month after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller tragically died following an accidental drug overdose.