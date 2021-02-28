Another celebrity has been voted off Dancing On Ice

Rebekah Vardy has been voted off Dancing On Ice.

The show returned tonight after a week-long break, with the couple’s skating to different movie soundtracks for Movie Week.

WAG Rebekah and her pro skating partner Mark Godden faced Lady Leshurr in the final, after both pairs received the fewest public votes.

Judges Ashley Banjo, Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill voted to save Lady Leshurr, meaning Rebekah was voted off the show.

It's @RebekahVardy and @AndyBuchananTV's time to bow out tonight. We've absolutely LOVED their time on the ice 💕 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/8fmXZ30uf5 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 28, 2021

Lady Leshurr will skate in next week’s semi-finals against Colin Jackson and Klabera Komini, Sonny Jay and Angela Egan, and Faye Brookes and Matt Evers.

Earlier this week, ITV confirmed that the final of the ice-skating competition would take a week earlier than originally scheduled, after the show was plagued with injuries.

The competition’s final will now take place on Sunday, March 14.