All the winners at the 2021 BRIT Awards

The 2021 BRIT Awards took place in London tonight, and some of the biggest names in music were honoured.

The awards ceremony was once again hosted by the hilarious Jack Whitehall at London’s O2 Arena, and was broadcast live on ITV and YouTube.

With an audience of 4,000 – the BRITs was one of the first mass events to take place in the UK since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Audience members didn’t have to wear face coverings or socially distance, however they did have to provide proof of a negative Covid test before entering the venue.

Guests will also be asked to take a test after the event for research purposes, and will be required to provide details to NHS Test and Trace.

2,500 tickets were gifted to key workers from the Greater London area, to thank them for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

A host of major stars performed on the night – including Coldplay, Elton John, Olly Alexander, Rag‘n’Bone Man, P!nk, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Griff, Arlo Parks and Headie One.

Aside from the performances, plenty of worth winners took home awards on the night – including Little Mix and Taylor Swift, who made history as the first female artists to win their categories.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus – WINNER

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa – WINNER

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

British Single

220 KID and Gracey – Don’t Need Love

Aitch and AJ Tracey ft Tay Keith – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar – WINNER

Headie One ft. AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry ft MNEK – Head and Heart

Nathan Dawe ft KSI – Lighter

Regard and Raye – Secrets

S1MBA ft. DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One – Don’t Rush

Best British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix – WINNER

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks – WINNER

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

HAIM – WINNER

Run The Jewels

Foo Fighters

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd – WINNER

Album of the Year

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa – WINNER

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Global Icon Award

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Rising Star Award

Griff – WINNER