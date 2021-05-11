All the winners at the 2021 BRIT Awards

The 2021 BRIT Awards took place in London tonight, and some of the biggest names in music were honoured.
The awards ceremony was once again hosted by the hilarious Jack Whitehall at London’s O2 Arena, and was broadcast live on ITV and YouTube.
With an audience of 4,000 – the BRITs was one of the first mass events to take place in the UK since the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Audience members didn’t have to wear face coverings or socially distance, however they did have to provide proof of a negative Covid test before entering the venue.
Guests will also be asked to take a test after the event for research purposes, and will be required to provide details to NHS Test and Trace.
2,500 tickets were gifted to key workers from the Greater London area, to thank them for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.
A host of major stars performed on the night – including Coldplay, Elton John, Olly Alexander, Rag‘n’Bone Man, P!nk, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Griff, Arlo Parks and Headie One.
Aside from the performances, plenty of worth winners took home awards on the night – including Little Mix and Taylor Swift, who made history as the first female artists to win their categories.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Male Solo Artist
- AJ Tracey
- Headie One
- J Hus – WINNER
- Joel Corry
- Yungblud
Female Solo Artist
- Arlo Parks
- Celeste
- Dua Lipa – WINNER
- Jessie Ware
- Lianne La Havas
British Single
- 220 KID and Gracey – Don’t Need Love
- Aitch and AJ Tracey ft Tay Keith – Rain
- Dua Lipa – Physical
- Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar – WINNER
- Headie One ft. AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different
- Joel Corry ft MNEK – Head and Heart
- Nathan Dawe ft KSI – Lighter
- Regard and Raye – Secrets
- S1MBA ft. DTG – Rover
- Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One – Don’t Rush
Best British Group
- Bicep
- Biffy Clyro
- Little Mix – WINNER
- The 1975
- Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Artist
- Arlo Parks – WINNER
- Bicep
- Celeste
- Joel Corry
- Young T & Bugsey
International Group
- BTS
- Fontaines D.C.
- HAIM – WINNER
- Run The Jewels
- Foo Fighters
International Female Solo Artist
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish – WINNER
- Cardi B
- Miley Cyrus
- Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
- Bruce Springsteen
- Burna Boy
- Childish Gambino
- Tame Impala
- The Weeknd – WINNER
Album of the Year
- Arlo Parks
- Celeste
- Dua Lipa – WINNER
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware
Global Icon Award
- Taylor Swift – WINNER
Rising Star Award
- Griff – WINNER