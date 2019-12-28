Rebekah Vardy welcomes fifth child following infamous Wagatha Christie spat

Footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy has welcomed her fifth child, her third with husband Jamie Vardy, a baby girl.

The news was confirmed by Leicister City boss Brendan Rogers as he confirmed her husband Jamie Vardy would miss the club’s game against West Ham.

“Jamie Vardy’s wife had a child today, so he’s with her and congratulations to them,” he said of his absence.

The couple have not yet shared any snaps of their newborn.

It comes after the pair went quiet on social media following Leicester’s clash against Liverpool on December 26th.

However, Jamie has since confirmed the news to fans on Twitter.

Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived 💕 Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team. — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) December 28, 2019

37-year-old Rebekah hit headlines earlier this year when fellow WAG Coleen Rooney accused the star of leaking stories to the press.

Coleen released an explosive statement on her social media accounts claiming she had laid a trap to catch the person selling stories from her private Instagram account.

In the infamous statement, Coleen laid the blame on Rebekah Vardy’s account.

Rebekah and her supporters hit back, denying it and slamming the 33-year-old for blaming the then heavily pregnant mum of four.