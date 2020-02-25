Love Island’s Mike and Priscilla reveal their baby plans

Love Island stars Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu have opened up about their future together.

The couple, who were booted off the show just before the final, have already discussed having babies and have even picked out names for their offspring.

The pair revealed their “five year plans” to one another during the show, which involves starting a family.

“We had this conversation in Casa. For me, I ask people what their five year plan is,” Mike told Will Njobvu’s radio show on Capital XTRA.

Priscilla added: “I thought I’d scared him off!”

“For me, I always wanted kids in the next five years.”

The couple also revealed that they have chosen baby names for their kids.

The pair are fond of Charlotte for a girl and Junior for a boy.