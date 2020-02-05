Love Island: Sophie Piper reveals her relationship status with Connor Durman

Sophie Piper has revealed that she and Love Island beau Connor Durman are not in a relationship.

The reality TV stars are trying to rekindle their romance, but have not yet made things official.

The duo reconnected after their time in the villa as they both appeared on Aftersun this week.

After the show, the pair were seeing walking hand in hand and leaving the studios in the same taxi.

Sophie recently revealed that Connor has been briefly introduced to her family, while she has mat a number of Connor’s friends.

“It was so nice to see him and I definitely did miss him,” she told The Sun of their reunion.

Touching on their relationship status, she said: “We haven’t spoken about it yet, to be honest.”

“We’re just seeing how things go.”

When Connor left the villa, leaving Sophie behind as she chose to continue the show without him, he said he would wait for her on the outside in order to pursue a relationship.