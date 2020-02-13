Love Island: Shaughna Phillip’s mum reveals what she thinks of Callum

She opened up about her daughter's on-screen heartbreak

Shaughna Phillip’s mother Tracy has opened up about watching her daughter’s heartbreak unfold on screen.

The Love Island favourite has had some romantic ups and downs during the past five weeks.

Tracy told Grazia that it has been “tough to watch” Callum’s relationship and then dumping of Shaughna on the show.

She said: “It’s been tough to watch because we preempted what was going to happen with Callum, (she) dodged a bullet.”

“Everyone can probably see they weren’t compatible.”

“We wish Callum all the best but he wasn’t the person for Shaughna. They didn’t have that communication.”

Tracy revealed that her daughter has had to build up an “armour” after being badly hurt in past romantic relationships.

“Oh god, she’s had her heart broken badly. When you have been hurt, it knocks your confidence and she has been down on herself and does have insecurities and vulnerabilities, though I can see her confidence growing in the villa.”

“Unfortunately her life experiences have taught her that she’s going to get hurt and knocked down, but these have attached to her armour.”