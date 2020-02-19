Liam Payne’s sister admits she ‘worries about him everyday’ in post about online trolls

Ruth Payne is concerned about the "negativity" her brother faces everyday on social media

Liam Payne’s sister admits she ‘worries about him everyday’ in post about...

Liam Payne’s sister Ruth has admitted she ‘worries about him everyday’ in a tweet addressing online trolls.

In a rare post shared on her Twitter feed, the singer’s 29-year-old sister said she’s concerned about the “negativity” her brother faces every day on social media.

Ruth spoke out about online trolling following the death of Caroline Flack, who sadly took her own life over the weekend.

She tweeted: “Just wanted to say, in the shadows of what happened the weekend, please #BeKind to each other and everyone on here and if you need support, please reach out and talk to someone, anyone, but please remember you are all needed in this life.”

Also just wanted to say in the shadows of what happened the weekend, please #bekind to each other and everyone on here and if you need support, please reach out and talk to someone, anyone, but please remember you are all needed in this life xx — Roo Gibbins (@RuthPayne0990) February 18, 2020

Rith continued: “I don’t use Twitter a lot anymore as this is the darkest place I’ve seen in the past in regards to comments about my brother, and everyday it makes me worry if he’s strong enough to take that much negativity in public daily, so it really is such a personal message #BeKind.”

“So spread happiness, be funny without hurting peoples feelings and push each other to succeed #BeKind,” she added.

I dont use twitter alot anymore as this is the darkest place ive seen in the past in regards to comments about my brother and everyday it makes me worry if hes strong enough to take that much negativity in public daily, so it really is such a personal message #bekind — Roo Gibbins (@RuthPayne0990) February 18, 2020

So spread happiness, be funny without hurting peoples feelings and push each other to succeed #bekind — Roo Gibbins (@RuthPayne0990) February 18, 2020

Liam’s sister encouraged others to be kind, after TV presenter Caroline Flack sadly took her own life on Saturday, February 15th.

The 40-year-old was found dead at her flat in East London, weeks before she was due to go on trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Caroline’s death has since sparked a wider conversation about mental health, and how we treat others on social media and in person.