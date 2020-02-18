The ceremony takes place in London tonight

Here’s who is performing at the BRIT awards

The 40th annual BRIT Awards takes place in London tonight.

Hosted by Jack Whitehall, the ceremony will honour the best of British music.

Ireland’s Dermot Kennedy is nominated for Best International Male.

Taking to the stage tonight is a star-studded line-up including BRITs Rising Star winner Celeste.

BRIT Nominees Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy will also be performing at the ceremony.

Billie Eilish won big at the Grammys in January where she scooped five awards including Best New Artist and Song of the Year.

Lewis Capaldi leads the BRIT nominations with four nods including British Album and New Artist.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles and Mabel have two nominations and Stormzy has three.

You can catch all the action on Virgin Media Three tonight from 8 pm.