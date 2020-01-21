Love Island: Tensions rise between Shaughna and bombshell Rebecca

“I am planning on taking at least one of their men."

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, viewers will look on as bombshell entry Rebecca spices things up in the villa.

The newcomer made a shock entrance on last night’s show – much to the dismay of the other female cast members.

With Rebecca taking Callum on a date – Shaughna decides to have a chat with the brunette to asses her intentions.

Shaughna admits: “I’m a little bit stressed. I think I’d be weird if I wasn’t stressed over it… You do you, but don’t leave me in the dark.”

Rebecca replies: “I’m with you on that. See what happens… I don’t think I’d go for a guy if I didn’t think they liked me.”

“I can’t help who I’m going to like. I can’t help the way that I’m going to feel.”

Shaughna says: “I’m a very open book and as long as I get that back, we’re cool.”

Rebecca replies: “I know I’m not giving a lot away at the minute, but it’s day one for me.”

Getting to know Connagh later, Rebecca remains mysterious: “I’m not going to tell people who I want or why I want them.”

She adds: “I feel like they’re threatened, absolutely.”

Connagh replies: “I don’t blame them.”

Rebecca says: “I’m not scared in the slightest. I’ve got to do what I need to do.”

While on their date, Rebecca tells Callum: “I am planning on taking at least one of their men. You’ve got to do what makes you happy, regardless of if you upset someone.”