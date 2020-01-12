Yewande Biala is ‘disappointed’ by THIS aspect of the new Love Island line up

"I was kind of disappointed when I didn’t see it."

Yewande Biala is ‘disappointed’ by THIS aspect of the new Love Island...

Love Island star Yewande Biala has shared her thoughts on the upcoming Winter Love Island series cast.

The Irish scientist will take a break from her hectic Dancing With the Stars training to tune in to the new season.

The Love Islander expressed that the upcoming series could be one of the most popular yet – but she has an issue with the line-up.

“I think it is going to do really well because it is winter, everyone is at home, miserable, looking for something to watch – I know I am, I am finished all the shows on Netflix,” she said to the Sunday Mirror.

“So because of that reason, I think the winter one will do really well.”

Touching on the cast who are entering the villa, Yewande expressed her “disappointment” that there are no Irish people in the original line up.

“I personally thought they would have somebody in the opening line-up that was Irish so I was kind of disappointed when I didn’t see it.”

“But if there’s somebody going in that’s a bombshell I would definitely watch it, I would love to see it.”

Yewande also revealed that she gets asked for her advice by quite a few Love Island wannabes.

“I did get a lot of DMs when I left the villa and I met a few people at some PR events who were thinking of going or had interviews and I just gave them the best advice I could,” she said.

The new series starts tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media.