Fans are so happy they're still friends

Niall Horan delights 1D fans by promoting former bandmate’s new album

Niall Horan has delighted One Direction fans by promoting his former bandmate’s new album.

The Mullingar native, who’s set to release his second solo album this year, has shown support for Louis Tomlinson’s new record on Twitter.

Louis released his debut solo album ‘Walls’ on January 31st – over four years after One Direction called it quits.

Taking to Twitter, Niall shared the cover of Louis’ new album, and wrote: “Let’s get Tommo right up the charts. This album is quality and deserves to be up there. @Louis_Tomlinson #Walls.”

Let’s get Tommo right up the charts. This album is quality and deserves to be up there. @Louis_Tomlinson #Walls pic.twitter.com/oUnG2cTdlh — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 5, 2020

Louis clearly appreciated Niall’s support, as he tweeted back: “Thanks so much mate. Loads of love.”

The news comes after Louis recently revealed that he’s still in touch with his 1D bandmates – especially Niall and Liam.

One Direction went on an extended ‘hiatus’ in 2016, but fans are hoping they will eventually reunite for a major reunion tour.

Just last month, Louis said they would be “stupid” not to get back together at some point.