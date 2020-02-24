Laura Whitmore celebrates Love Island finale at official after party

Laura Whitmore partied in style as Love Island finally came to a close this weekend.

The TV host stunned in an all-red custom suit as she presented the finale live from South Africa.

Once Paige and Finnley were announced as the winners of the winter edition, the Bray native joined her long-time love Iain Stirling for the official after party.

Taking to Instagram, Laura posted photos with the finalists including winners Paige and Finnley.

“Your Love Island Winners and finalists!! Their warmth, kindness and smiley faces helped me more than they’ll ever know,” she captioned the post.

While there had been reports the cast enjoyed a mega party, Laura took to her Instagram stories to say they only had 20 minutes of drinking together.

“The boozy wrap party with islanders was a 20 min drink and cuddle as they’re still on lock down and we’re 2 hours ahead so came off air at 1.30am,” she wrote.

“Adrenaline and emotions were high. In light of everything let’s try get facts right,” she added.

It comes after Laura confirmed the fate of the next series.