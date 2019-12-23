Jeremy faced criticism for a snap he recently posted

Jeremy McConnell hits back at criticism over THIS parenting choice

Jeremy McConnell faced criticism for a snap he recently posted of his new arrival baby Storm.

Jeremy welcomed his daughter with partnerKatie McCreath last month.

In the sweet picture, he shows his chihuahua dog Patsy laying beside his baby girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕵𝖊𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖞 𝕸𝖈𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖊𝖑𝖑 (@jeremymcconnellcooke) on Dec 19, 2019 at 10:55am PST



Jeremy was slammed by a follower for allowing his beloved pet pooch to lay so close to his newborn.

“Thick!!! Putting a dog near your newborn,” the commentator wrote.

However, Jeremy responded to the criticism, dubbing the critic a “clown.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕵𝖊𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖞 𝕸𝖈𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖊𝖑𝖑 (@jeremymcconnellcooke) on Dec 16, 2019 at 11:42am PST

“Educate yourself if anything it strengthens there immune system.(sic)”

Jeremy was supported by his followers in the comment section.

“The best way to make the pup accept the baby. They’ll have a lovely bond,” one wrote.

“Best friends for life they’ll be,” said another.

