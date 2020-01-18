Glenda Gilson reveals she’s being trolled for being ‘too skinny’ on DWTS

The presenter has admitted that the comments have "hurt" her

Glenda Gilson has revealed that she’s being trolled for being “too skinny” on Dancing With The Stars.

The Ireland AM presenter made her debut on the show last weekend, performing the Cha Cha Cha with her partner Robert Rowinski.

But sadly, Glenda received some nasty comments about her figure on social media.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, she said: “The majority of people have been lovely but some people were just awful. And it hurts to see people call me names or say I am dangerously thin online.”

“I am working every morning on Ireland AM, then I get to go home for an hour and then it is rehearsing straight for eight hours.

“It is a tough graft and now, on top of being judged by the public and the three judges, I am now getting slaughtered by online,” Glenda continued.

“It is something I didn’t really consider when I signed up to the show. I am naturally fit and tall but I also work out so there is muscle there as well.”

“Then you throw in the seven or eight hours a day training and I just got leaner again and that is just my body shape.”

“I am not trying to get this skinny it is just the way I am made up. Because I am burning thousands of calories dancing I keep putting on muscle.”