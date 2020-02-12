EXCLUSIVE! Lisa Cannon reveals ‘generous’ Jack Black gave her VIP treatment at Dublin gig

The actor offered Lisa and her husband free VIP tickets to his gig - and they even hung out afterwards!

Lisa Cannon was given the VIP treatment at Tenacious D’s gig in Dublin this week, thanks to Hollywood star Jack Black.

Late last year, the TV presenter got the chance to interview Jack for her Virgin Media show ‘Box Office’ while he was promoting the new Jumanji movie.

The pair got on like a house on fire, and Jack kindly invited Lisa and her husband Richard to his Tenacious D gig in Dublin’s 3Arena, which took place on Monday, February 10th.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, Lisa said: “I was utterly delighted as I love the band, and think he’s an incredible performer.”

“So Jack brought me over to meet his publicity Lewis, and Lewis took all my details to get the royal VIP treatment and said Jack can meet you after the show for a drink!”

Lisa admitted: “I wasn’t sure nearer the time if he’d remember, but sure enough after the gig Jack Black stayed true to his word and brought my husband and I backstage, and he was just fantastic.”

“We chatted to him for about 20 mins, just us and Jack, and we talked about me interviewing him with Angelina Jolie in Cannes many moons ago.”

“He was so generous with his time and he had literally just come off stage, so couldn’t have been better as he was delighted with how the show went, the Irish audience were incredible.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tenacious D (@tenaciousd) on Nov 29, 2019 at 9:00am PST

Tenacious D is an American comedy rock duo, and was founded by Jack and fellow actor Kyle Gass back in 1994.

Lisa continued: “Jack draws and writes all of the scripts for Tenacious D, doodles all the cartoons, he has full creative control. It was one of the funniest and best gigs I’ve been to in a long time.”

“He had us both in stitches, kindly took photos, and said to get in touch with his publicist if I ever needed anything.”

“Think I’ll be asking him to hook me up with another trip to Tenacious D very soon!” Lisa added.

Lisa Cannon’s ‘Box Office’ show airs on Friday at 8.30pm on Virgin Media Two.