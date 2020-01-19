"Etch my name in history one more time."

Conor McGregor beats Donald Cerrone in 40 SECONDS in comeback fight

Conor McGregor has won his comeback fight in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The MMA star knocked out his opponent, American fighter Donald Cerrone, in just 40 seconds.

It was the Irishman’s first match in over a year.

“The first man to ever score knockouts in three weight divisions. I am very happy and very proud. Thank you all for your support,” he told The Sun.

“The UFC can strip fighters and give other fighters make believe belts in order to replicate my champ champ status.”

“But they can’t give knockout victories across multiple weight divisions so there you go again.”

Dedicating the fight to his mother Margaret, he said:

“Etch my name in history one more time.”

“For the Irish people, for my ma back home, I love you to bits Ma.”

He also thanked his opponent for his time in the ring:

“Thank you Donald, I appreciate you, you’re a f*cking legend in this game mate.”