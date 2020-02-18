Here’s a reminder of all the BRIT award nominees ahead of the ceremony

Here’s a reminder of all the BRIT award nominees ahead of the...

The 40th annual BRIT awards take place in London tonight.

Showcasing the best of British music, the awards honour musicians for their achievements.

Lewis Capaldi leads the nominations with 4 nods.

Meanwhile, Irish lad Dermot Kennedy is nominated for Best International Male.

Here is a full list of the nominees:

Male Solo Artist

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel

Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals

Song of The Year

AJ Tracey – ‘Ladbroke Grove’

Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – ‘Giant’

Dave feat. Burna Boy – ‘Location’

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – ‘I Don’t Care’

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’

Mabel – ‘Don’t Call Me Up’

Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’

Sam Smith & Normani – ‘Dancing With A Stranger’

Stormzy – ‘Vossi Bop’

Tom Walker – ‘Just You and I’

Mastercard Album of The Year

Dave – ‘Psychodrama’

Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’

Michael Kiwanuka – ‘Kiwanuka’

Stormzy – ‘Heavy Is The Head’

Best New Artist

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi

Mabel

Sam Fender

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler the Creator

The show hosted by Jack Whitehall will air on Virgin Media Three from 8 pm.