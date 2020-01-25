WATCH: Jennifer Aniston surprises Friends fans on the Central Perk set

Jennifer Aniston surprised some unsuspecting Friends fans on the set of Central Perk.

The 50-year-old actress stepped in to guest host The Ellen Show this week, which is filmed on the same Warner Bros. Studio lot as the original set of Friends.

While she was on the lot, Jennifer decided to stop by the Central Perk set, where they allow fans to take pictures on the coffee’s shop’s couch.

Jen jumped out from behind the couch during fan’s photo opportunities, and their reactions were priceless.

Although the show ended back in 2004, fans have always hoped that the cast of Friends would get back together for some sort of reunion.

And now, it finally looks like its happening – as the original cast have reportedly agreed to reunite for a one-off special.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the special reunion episode will air on HBO Max – a new streaming service launching in May 2020.