Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have officially settled their divorce

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have officially come to a settlement agreement in their ongoing divorce.

The couple announced their split three months ago.

According to TMZ, Miley’s lawyer will file legal documents on Tuesday declaring the former couple have reached an agreement.

According to insiders, the divorce was marred with significant bitterness.

Liam is reported to be the one who filed for divorce.

The pair cited irreconcilable differences in their split, and the divorce will become final by March.

At the time of their split, Miley released a statement denying that she cheated on her former partner of 10 years.

“I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger. BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar,” she wrote on Twitter at the time.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

