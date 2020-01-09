Mac Miller to release posthumous album titled ‘Circles’

"It was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it"

The family of Mac Miller have announced that the last recordings from the late artist will be released in an album.

The album is the completion of the final project the tragic musician was working on at the time of his death.

The album will be released next week on January 17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac (@macmiller) on Jan 8, 2020 at 8:00am PST

Titled Circles, the album was originally intended to be a companion to his 2018 LP Swimming. The concept was to fuse the projects as a nod to the phrase “swimming in circles.”

In a statement released by his family, they said:

“Here we are. The act of having to write this at all feels surreal. At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to ‘Swimming,’ entitled ‘Circles.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac (@macmiller) on Sep 6, 2018 at 12:22pm PDT

“This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it,” their statement continued.

They explained that music producer Jon Brion had committed to completing the album in honour of the rapper.

“We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was,” they finished.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac (@macmiller) on Aug 20, 2018 at 2:19pm PDT

“We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all.”

Mac passed away on September 7th 2018 due to an accidental drug overdose after taking fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.