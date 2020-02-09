EVERYTHING you need to know about the Oscars 2020

It’s officially Oscars Sunday, and whether you are planning to stay up late tonight to watch the red carpet or you’re planning on catching up tomorrow, we have all your questions answered below.

Take a look:

What time are the Oscars on?

The Oscars will air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. E.T. on Sunday Feb. 9th.

Red carpet kicks off at 3.30pm on E! (11.30pm Irish time).

The Academy Awards will air on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player on Monday, February 10 from 9:35pm

What Irish stars are involved this year?

Saoirse Ronan is up for Best Actress for her role in Little Women and Irish conductor and composer Eimear Noone will conduct all the music numbers.

Who is hosting the Oscars?

No one. Ever since Kevin Hart was forced to step down as host in 2019 there has been no host.

With ratings of the awards apparently increasing after the move, the Academy have chosen to continue hostless.

Who’s nominated this year?

Nine movies are up for Best Picture in 2020, including 1917, Marriage Story, Parasite, Little Women, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Joker, which led the nominees with 11 total nods.

See the full list of nominees right HERE.

Is anyone performing?

Billie Eilish is set to perform tonight but details around her performance have been kept very secret (will we be hearing the James Bond theme tune?)

Elton John will perform the song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from the film Rocketman, and Randy Newman will sing “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4.

Special moment

The Oscars will also include a tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash that killed eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.