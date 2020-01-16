The first elimination is looming

Dancing With The Stars announce songs and routines for Sunday’s show

Things at Dancing With The Stars are just getting heated up.

The last two weekends saw us being introduced to the cast with no eliminations.

However, this week one star and their professional dancer will exit the competition.

RTE have announced the full list of songs and routines ahead of the show this weekend.

Aidan Fogarty will Foxtrot to Half The World Away by Oasis.

Meanwhile, host of the 2020 Gossies Brian Dowling will dance the American Smooth to Dance Monkey by Tones & I.

Waltzing to I Never Loved A Man by The Commitments is the stunning Glenda Gilson.

Grainne Gallaghnagh is jiving to Dear Future Husband by Meghan Trainor.

Lottie Ryan will do a contemporary ballroom dance to Castles by Freya Ridings.

Mary Kennedy will Salsa to Ran Kan Kan by Luis Lema.

Sambaing to Tom Jones’ It’ Not Unusual is Michael Carruth.

The 52-year-old Olympic boxer did not perform last week due to injury, but has overcome it to take to the dancefloor this weekend.

Cha-Chaing to Save The Last Dance for Me by Michael Buble is Father Ray Kelly.

He thought his days might be number on the show due to sciatica but that isn’t stopping him from giving it his all.

Ryan Andrews will take on the to Billie Eilish’s hit track Bad Guy as he tangos.

B*Witched singer Sinead O Carroll will Doble Paso to El Gato Montes by Arielle Dombasle.

And finally, Love Island star Yewande Biala will take on the Vienese Waltz to Taylor Swift’s Lover.

Dancing With The Stars returns Sunday at 6 pm on RTE One.