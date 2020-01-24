Caitlyn Jenner reveals she wants Kendall Jenner to reunite with ex Harry Styles

Caitlyn Jenner reveals she wants Kendall Jenner to reunite with ex Harry...

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed that she wants her daughter Kendall Jenner to reunite with her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.

The couple who were romantically linked in 2013 recently appeared together on The Late Late Show with James Cordon to play a game of fill your guts or spill your guts.

Harry was hosting the show and during the game, Kendall asked Harry which songs on his first album were written about her.

Harry declined to answer the question and instead opted to enjoy a forkful of cod sperm.

Speaking on Capital FM this morning, Caitlyn revealed the show’s presenter Roman Kemp that Harry is a gentleman.

“I only met [Harry] one time, at an event with Kendall. He seemed like a gentleman,” she said.

“I hear he plays golf, that’s good,” she said, an avid player of the sport herself.

Caitlyn and Roman agreed that there was a “lovely connection” between the former flames and said it would be “amazing” to see them back together.

“She always speaks very highly of him, and, yeah, I think they did [have a lovely connection,]” said the 70-year-old ex-Olympian.

Caitlyn Jenner and the radio show’s host Roman Kemp starred together on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in December.