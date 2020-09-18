Home LA Showbiz Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt send fans into a frenzy as they...

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt send fans into a frenzy as they act out steamy scene together

The former couple reunited for their first project since their divorce

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have sent fans into a frenzy, after they acted out a steamy scene together.

The Hollywood stars, who were married from 2000 until 2005, joined a star-studded virtual reading of the 1982 comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Thursday.

Brad played the role of Brad Hamilton in the virtual reenactment, while Jennifer played the role of Linda – who Brad’s character has a crush on.

Morgan Freeman narrated a raunchy scene where Brad is fantasising about his crush, while Jennifer reads: “Hi Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were.”

Jennifer’s character added: “You’re so sexy. Will you come to me?”

Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf, Dane Cook, Henry Golding and Sean Penn also attended the virtual event.

The event served as a fundraiser for two nonprofit organisations: CORE – which provides emergency relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the REFORM Alliance – which is focused on reforming the criminal justice system.

After watching the flirty scene, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement – with one writing: “Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston infront of each other face to face has to be the highlight of this year.”

The beloved former Hollywood couple shocked the world when they announced their split in 2005, after a seven-year relationship – five of which they were married for.

In the months leading up to their divorce being finalised, there was intense media speculation surrounding Brad’s relationship with his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie.

Angelina and Brad dated for seven years before announcing their engagement in 2012.

The couple tied the knot in 2014, with Angelina filing for divorce in 2016 citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Friends Thanksgiving episode | Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

On this week’s episode of #GossChats @itsalirose chats with award-winning makeup artist and @mrsglambymichelle creator @mrsmakeup_ie The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic and how her makeup range saved her. #GossChats is sponsored by @haus_of_jejuve

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR