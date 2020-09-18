Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt send fans into a frenzy as they act out steamy scene together

The former couple reunited for their first project since their divorce

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt send fans into a frenzy as they...

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have sent fans into a frenzy, after they acted out a steamy scene together.

The Hollywood stars, who were married from 2000 until 2005, joined a star-studded virtual reading of the 1982 comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Thursday.

Brad played the role of Brad Hamilton in the virtual reenactment, while Jennifer played the role of Linda – who Brad’s character has a crush on.

Morgan Freeman narrated a raunchy scene where Brad is fantasising about his crush, while Jennifer reads: “Hi Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in a table read is the best thing that ever happened this month. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Q1Ct6GUQK2 — Playbuck (@Playbuck_PH) September 18, 2020

Jennifer’s character added: “You’re so sexy. Will you come to me?”

Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf, Dane Cook, Henry Golding and Sean Penn also attended the virtual event.

The event served as a fundraiser for two nonprofit organisations: CORE – which provides emergency relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the REFORM Alliance – which is focused on reforming the criminal justice system.

After watching the flirty scene, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement – with one writing: “Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston infront of each other face to face has to be the highlight of this year.”

THE WAY BRAD PITT LOOK AT JENNIFER ANISTON????? I THINK I'M GONNA CRYYYY RIGHT NOW 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FKMfVMNQXX — Bryanna Luvino. 🥀 (@breeeyannaluv) September 18, 2020

jennifer aniston (in character): hi brad, you knew how cute i always thought you were

brad pitt: pic.twitter.com/dO1DCiReFx — nicole (@anistonily) September 18, 2020

help 💀 jennifer aniston and brad pitt reading those lines in that table reading while the other actors were looking at them like this pic.twitter.com/WVQghLkupC — 𝚋𝚊𝚗𝚐𝚝𝙰𝚗⁷ ⟭⟬ (@mikrokosmos1997) September 18, 2020

Jennifer-Brad Pitt reunite on-screen Hollywood’s former sweethearts Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had their big on-screen reunion after decades and it was something straight out of a ‘wild’ fantasy. — MayurKumar NYK (@MAYURKUMARNYK) September 18, 2020

All these actors reacting to Brad Pitt’s character jerking off to Jennifer aniston’s character pic.twitter.com/XIeAslrvql — 🌬 (@imitationliz) September 18, 2020

I’ll never give up on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston — Rebecca Coffman (@rebeccacoffman) September 18, 2020

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston infront of each other face to face has to be the highlight of this year — Sushrut Sharma (@SushrutBalance) September 18, 2020

Idk why… but i kinda want Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to get back together???? Idk someone change my mind quickly! — shamara (@asapsham) September 18, 2020

The beloved former Hollywood couple shocked the world when they announced their split in 2005, after a seven-year relationship – five of which they were married for. In the months leading up to their divorce being finalised, there was intense media speculation surrounding Brad’s relationship with his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. Angelina and Brad dated for seven years before announcing their engagement in 2012. The couple tied the knot in 2014, with Angelina filing for divorce in 2016 citing “irreconcilable differences”.

