Darren Kennedy talks struggling with anxiety in lockdown, styling yourself in isolation and his new series

The latest episode of #GossChats is here

TV presenter, top stylist and Kennedy & CO owner Darren Kennedy has revealed his top tricks and tips for staying positive in lockdown.

The Dancing With The Stars alumni spoke to Goss.ie for episode 4 of Goss Chats – sponsored by Haus of JeJuve.

The fashion guru admitted that while he is a very positive person, he has been battling anxiety during isolation, and gave tips for staying upbeat.

“Everyone suffers a level of anxiety,” he admitted.

Darren speaking to Ali Ryan on Goss Chats

“And it’s something I’ve never really spoken about. I kind of felt for a while that people were jumping on a kind of bandwagon.

“I take mental health really seriously. So I was always very very conscious that I don’t want to appear to be doing something for attention.

“But I do think it’s something important to say at the moment,” he explained.

“I don’t always feel 100% and I practice positivity…some of it is what you’re born with but definitely you can get skills that enable you to change your view of a situation.”

 

🐪 HUMP DAY 🐪 …a bit of VIT D this avo helped☀️ How are you guys doing? #humpday #wednesdaymood #isolation

“I work in a very competitive industry…and I’m a very positive person and I work on that as well.

“And people go ‘I never would have imagined that you would feel down’. But of course I do, I’m human,” he explained.

Meanwhile the TV star opened up about his new makeover BBC show alongside Rylan Clarke-Neal and his brand new series The Secret Life of Celebrity Pets.

Watch the full episode of Goss Chats right here:

 

On episode 4 of #GossChats @itsalirose chats to @darrenkennedyofficial about dealing with anxiety during lockdown, his two brand new shows, and how to style yourself in isolation. #GossChats is sponsored by top aesthetic clinic @haus_of_jejuve

