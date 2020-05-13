Darren Kennedy talks struggling with anxiety in lockdown, styling yourself in isolation and his new series

TV presenter, top stylist and Kennedy & CO owner Darren Kennedy has revealed his top tricks and tips for staying positive in lockdown.
The Dancing With The Stars alumni spoke to Goss.ie for episode 4 of Goss Chats – sponsored by Haus of JeJuve.
The fashion guru admitted that while he is a very positive person, he has been battling anxiety during isolation, and gave tips for staying upbeat.
“Everyone suffers a level of anxiety,” he admitted.
“And it’s something I’ve never really spoken about. I kind of felt for a while that people were jumping on a kind of bandwagon.
“I take mental health really seriously. So I was always very very conscious that I don’t want to appear to be doing something for attention.
“But I do think it’s something important to say at the moment,” he explained.
“I don’t always feel 100% and I practice positivity…some of it is what you’re born with but definitely you can get skills that enable you to change your view of a situation.”
“I work in a very competitive industry…and I’m a very positive person and I work on that as well.
“And people go ‘I never would have imagined that you would feel down’. But of course I do, I’m human,” he explained.
Meanwhile the TV star opened up about his new makeover BBC show alongside Rylan Clarke-Neal and his brand new series The Secret Life of Celebrity Pets.
