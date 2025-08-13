Zoë Kravitz recalls how a snake ‘destroyed’ Taylor Swift’s bathroom

Zoë Kravitz has recalled how an incident with her mother’s pet snake “destroyed” Taylor Swift’s bathroom.

The actress had been staying for a while in the pop star’s home along with her mother, Lisa Bonet, while the wildfires ravaged across Los Angeles earlier this year.

Appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Zoë said: “Me and my mum are living in this house together, and it was the last day, I was going to leave.”

She continued: “My mum was actually going to stay longer. I had to leave to work. I was kind of packing up my things, and I was saying to my mum, ‘I really want to be a good house guest.'”

“I like to leave places better than I found them. I don’t want her to even know we were here.”

“So I was kind of going around and cleaning up, and I’m downstairs, and she’s upstairs, and my phone rings, and it’s my mum. That’s weird, because we’re in the same house.”

The Batman star explained how her mother admitted that she was “in a little bit of a pickle” and asked her to come upstairs.

She went to find her mother crouched in the corner of the bathroom after her snake has found a “little hole” to slither through.

Zoë said: “She’s holding the snake’s tail. We don’t know what to do. I’m like, ‘Okay, maybe this hole goes into the drawers.'”

“So I get down on the ground, I take the drawers out. No. Start to panic. As it’s happening it’s like the snake is getting further and further away.”

“I was panicking so much that my mum likes to say, ‘If I had both hands, I would have slapped you.'”

The 36-year-old then shared how the housekeeper got a crowbar and started tearing apart a banquette.

“We’re ripping up the tile. We’re scratching the walls […] Now me and my mom are both holding the snake, completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom.”

“There was just this moment where I was like, either we destroy her bathroom or I have to tell her that there’s a snake somewhere in her house.”

“So we destroyed the bathroom, and I said to her house manager, ‘Obviously, I’m going to pay for everything to be fixed. Please, just don’t say anything until it’s fixed and so I can just say everything’s fine.’”

Zoë recalled calling Taylor on the phone, and saying: “‘I just wanted to talk to you about something.’ And she was like, ‘Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?'”