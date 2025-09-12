Wife of Bruce Willis makes shock confession about their marriage before his dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis has made a shock confession about the state of their marriage before his dementia diagnosis.

The Hollywood star was initially diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, a language disorder affecting speech and comprehension.

By early 2023, his family announced the condition had progressed into FTD, a degenerative brain disease that impairs speech, behaviour, and executive functioning.

Since then, Willis has withdrawn from the spotlight, with only occasional updates shared by Emma and his daughters online.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Bruce’s wife confessed their marriage hit a rough patch before his diagnosis due to his changes in behaviour.

“I felt like my marriage was crumbling,” she said.

The couple share two daughters together – Mabel Willis, 13, and Evelyn Willis, 11.

Emma recalled Bruce acting differently during that time, which had her thinking, “What is going on? This is not the person that I married. Something is just so off.”

The 47-year-old said their relationship up until that point was a “romantic, beautiful story,” and admitted she just “couldn’t figure it out.”

Looking back at that time, Emma added: “It is so hard right now for me to tap into that time of our life.”

Now, their relationship has evolved into something more than husband and wife, as she oversees his care with a team of professionals.

“It doesn’t even feel like this ‘husband and wife’ thing,” she said. “We’re almost past that. I don’t know what you call this, but it’s something else.”

“I just feel very connected to him, and I don’t know what that label would be. It’s just deeper. He’s my person.”

Alongside Mabel and Evelyn, Bruce is also father to Rumer Willis, 37, Scout Willis, 34 and Tallulah Willis, 31, whom he shares with his ex Demi Moore.

Emma’s comments come after she recently revealed Bruce is living separately from her and their daughters, as he continues to receive around the clock care.

“It was a hard decision for us but that was the safest and best decision, not just for Bruce but also for our two young girls,” Emma explained.