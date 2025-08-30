Wife of Bruce Willis hits back at criticism over their living arrangements amid his battle with dementia

Bruce Willis’s wife Emma Heming Willis has hit back at those who have criticised her decision to move the actor out of their family home.

The Hollywood star was initially diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, a language disorder affecting speech and comprehension.

By early 2023, his family announced the condition had progressed into FTD, a degenerative brain disease that impairs speech, behaviour, and executive functioning.

Since then, Willis has withdrawn from the spotlight, with only occasional updates shared by Emma and his daughters online.

Earlier this week, Emma revealed Bruce now lives with round-the-clock caregivers, separately from his family.

“It was one of the hardest decisions that I’ve had to make so far,” Emma shared on the ABC special Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey.

“But I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters. He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs.”

“It’s our second home, so the girls have their things there,” she explained, referencing their daughters Mabel Willis, 13, and Evelyn Willis, 11.

“It is a house that is filled with love and warmth and care and laughter. It’s been beautiful to see that—to see how many of Bruce’s friends continue to show up for him. They bring in life and fun.”

Alongside Mabel and Evelyn, Bruce also shares three daughters – Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31, with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

After receiving negative comments over her decision, Emma took to Instagram to share a poignant statement.

“Too often, caregivers are judged quickly and unfairly by those who haven’t lived this journey or stood on the front lines of it,” she said.

“Sharing openly may invite opinions, but more importantly, it creates connection and validation for those actually navigating the realities of caregiving every day.

“That’s who I share for and so I can build a deeper connection with a community that understands this journey.”

Emma added that those who criticise often “don’t have the experience to back it up”.

“The truth is, the opinions are so loud and they’re so noisy, but if they don’t have any experience of this, they don’t get a say,” she said.

Emma and Bruce tied the knot in 2009, before welcoming their two daughters, 13-year-old Mabel and 11-year-old Evelyn.