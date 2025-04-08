Why Lizzo uses this term instead of ‘weight loss’ to describe her body transformation

Lizzo has revealed the term she uses instead of “weight loss” when speaking about her body transformation.

Speaking on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, the pop star opened up about her physical appearance and health journey, saying: “I’ve gained a sense of self.”

She also explained that she never refers to her transformation as “weight loss,” but instead as “weight release.”

She said: “The weight that is no longer on me is not just fat or physical. I released so much to get to this point and I think people can see that and I don’t want to describe anything as loss.”

“I’m not experiencing any loss. I’ve actually gained so much.”

The Juice singer went on to share more of the benefits she’s seen since losing weight, sharing that she’s “gained a lifestyle that I actually really love.”

“I’m like, ‘I can maintain this.’ I’ve gained new perspective on nutrition and the science behind cardio and weight lifting.”

“People aren’t going to understand this right now, but it’s the most body-positive way to experience what I’m going through… I don’t want to use any negative terms.”

The 36-year-old also expressed her caution around what she says as she goes through these personal changes.

“I want to be very intentional with the words that come out of my mouth,” she said.

“There’s young people who are watching me and they’re experiencing what I’m putting into the world and they’re applying it to their own experience and their own life just like I did when I was a kid.”

This comes after it was confirmed that Lizzo will star as Rosetta Tharpe in an upcoming biopic about the American singer and songwriter.

The film, entitled Rosetta, is currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios with a screenplay by Natalie Chaidez and Kwynn Perry – however, a director has not yet been announced.

The pop star shared a post on Instagram of an article announcing the news, and she wrote in the caption: “🎶Black people made rock n roll yeaaaah🎶.”

She also took to her story to share a photo of herself alongside Rosetta, both holding a guitar, and said: “ITS FINALLY OUT YALL IM SO EXCITED & HONORED.”

Rosetta was a gospel singer who rose to fame in the 1930s and ’40s in America, and is known as the “Godmother of rock and roll.”

She’s known for her gospel recordings, characterised by a unique mixture of spiritual lyrics accompanied by electric guitar.

The singer, who died in 1973 at the age of 58, is credited with influencing musicians such as Elvis, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, and Johnny Cash.