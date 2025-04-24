Why Linda Evangelista needs therapy to ‘look in the mirror’

Linda Evangelista has revealed why she needs therapy to “look in the mirror” after sharing that she had been left “deformed” from a rare side effect caused by a cosmetic procedure.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, the model explained how she has changed her approach to her appearance after having undergone a double mastectomy in 2018.

Linda admitted that she “still doesn’t look in the mirror” after a fat-freezing procedure in 2016 that left her “permanently deformed.”

She continued: “I have to go through therapy to like what I see when I look in the mirror, and I still don’t look in the mirror. I didn’t want to see myself because I didn’t love myself or like myself.”

Getting emotional, the 59-year-old stated that she believes “beauty is something you earn.”

“I think of my grandmothers’ faces and what the war did to them, the toll it took on them […] just wearing their hardships. They wore it, and they were so gorgeous. It had nothing to do with perfection or youth.”

In 2021, Linda explained that she decided to take a step back from the public eye after a cryolipolysis procedure, called CoolSculpting, hugely altered her appearance.

It’s designed to decrease fat cells, but instead, it made her cells become rather enlarged – which made her feel like she was “loosing her mind.”

“To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised,” she on Instagram at the time.

“It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful corrective surgeries. I have been left, as the media described, ‘unrecognisable.'”

She also told Harper’s Bazaar that she’s “fine” with her appearance now after she underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

“My double mastectomy, I’m fine with it. I did put in very small implants. What they took out, I put in, cc-wise. I’ve had all those lung surgeries, oh my God, and my keloids and all the chest-tube scars and my C-section scar.”

“There were a lot of surgeries. I’m cool. I’m fine with those. I won. I’m here. I won. I don’t care how I age. I just want to age. It doesn’t have to be gracefully. I really, really, really don’t want to die.”

“I have still so much to do. I’m finally getting comfortable with myself and with everything, and now I want to enjoy it.”