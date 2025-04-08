Why Kim Kardashian wants to protect Bianca Censori from Kanye West

A new report has revealed that Kim Kardashian wants to protect Bianca Censori amid the ongoing controversy with Kanye West.

It is understood that the Australian architect left Kanye after he released a song, BIANCA, detailing how she “ran away” last week.

“My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” he raps.

He adds: “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

The Yeezy founder and Bianca tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2022, following the rapper’s messy divorce from Kim – who is now reportedly looking out for Bianca.

Speaking with the MailOnline, an insider explained that The Kardashians star “is disgusted with everything Kanye has become, mental illness or not, she feels she doesn’t even know him.”

They continued: “After his song about Bianca she feels the best course of action is if she teams up with Bianca. If she gets her away from Kanye it could spark a change in him if he starts to see he is losing everything he cares about.”

“Nothing else has worked and if Kanye has to be in her life because of the kids, then she has to figure out how to make that work, and a companionship with Bianca might be a good start.”

“But as of right now, Bianca is not on the same page,” the source concluded.

This comes after it was revealed that Kim has “had enough” of her ex-husband after he targeted Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s kids during an online rampage last month.

A source shared with Page Six that the SKIMS founder was “appalled” at Kanye and can’t believe he “would use that kind of language about anybody, let alone when it comes to children.”

The Heartless rapper questioned Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir’s mental capacity before deleting the post.

However, Kanye clarified that he had not deleted the hateful post in order to be “a good person…”

“I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled,” wrote the 47-year-old.

In relation to this incident, the source told Page Six that Kim “has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication.”

She finds his posts “shocking and offensive,” and feels “no matter what feud Kanye has going on with Jay and Beyoncé, kids are off limits.”

Kim and Kanye finalised their divorce in 2022, and they share four kids together: North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (5).