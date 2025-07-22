Why Jennifer Aniston is ‘not putting pressure’ on her new relationship

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her new relationship with Jim Curtis, sharing that she is not putting pressure on anything.

The actress is currently dating the wellness guru, and they were spotted enjoying a luxurious boat trip in Mallorca for the Fourth of July weekend.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, Jennifer said, “A good place to be is to be open to love, but not seeking it…”

“That way you don’t put any pressure on the situation, and if it happens organically, then amazing.”

The Friends star added that she wants to keep her love life as private as possible, saying: “No matter how long I have been in the industry, I will never get used to people thinking they have any sort of right to know about your personal life.”

A source previously the DailyMail.com, “She’s dating Jim and is very happy.”

They added that Jennifer “feels very connected to Jim, as they have the same level of emotional intelligence, unlike some of her previous suitors.”

Last week, the 56-year-old seemingly appeared to be dropping hints about the new man in her life.

On Monday, she took to her Instagram story to share some cryptic posts that had fans suspecting she was referring to her new relationship.

She reposted a tweet that read: “The Friends theme song was right, no one told us life was gonna be this way” – seemingly a nod to an unexpected new chapter in her life.

Then, she posted a quote from mindfulness expert Case Kenny that read, “People who still radiate love in a world that has shown them its darkest sides, please never change.”

A separate source also told the DailyMail.com, “Jennifer is dating Jim and is very happy, but she’s still taking things slowly for now.”

“Her friends have been buzzing with excitement over the new romance, and those who have met him think they are a perfect match.

“They both share a deep love of doing ‘inner work’ and Jen thinks that Jim is quite remarkable in that respect.”

“Jen has read just about every self-help book worth reading and Jim coming into her life has felt like fate. It’s been a meeting of minds. Jen feels very connected to Jim as they have the same level of emotional intelligence, unlike some of her previous suitors.”