Why is Katy Perry going to space next week?

At the end of this month, Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space company, will make history by sending an all female crew into space.

This will be the spacecrafts 11th human mission, and will include six women from across different industries.

Pop singer Katy Perry, Bezos’ fiancé and former journalist Lauren Sánchez, CBS host Gayle King, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyễn and film producer Kerianne Flynn will be onboard.

The planned liftoff for the mission is April 14, depending on weather and other factors.

According to Blue Origin’s website, “the astronauts will ascend toward space at more than three times the speed of sound. Once they pass the line, the crew can unbuckle and float weightless before returning to Earth.

The women spoke to Elle Magazine about how they feel about the big journey, Aisha told Elle magazine, that she’s “been training for and waiting for this moment my entire life.”

Amanda Nguyen agreed, calling it “a dream come true.”

“I have wanted to go to space for almost 20 years,” Katy Perry said during the interview with Elle.

“I had a lot of trepidation — I still do — but I also know it’s very interesting to be terrified and excited at the same time,” Gayle King told Elle.

“I can honestly say it has never been a dream of mine.”

Actor William Shatner, Good Morning America anchor and former NFL player Michael Strahan, and Bezos himself are among the many well-known people that Blue Origin has already transported above the earth.

Since its New Shepard spaceship commenced crewed launches in 2021, Blue Origin, which Bezos founded in 2000, has been providing the celestial thrills to celebrities and other paying clients.

Monday’s launch in West Texas will mark the company’s eleventh flight with humans and its thirty-first flight in total.