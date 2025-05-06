Who was the mystery guest who arrived to the Met Gala in a box?

The Met Gala is always the biggest night for celebrity fashion, and this year didn’t disappoint.

This year’s theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and with the dress code being ‘Tailored for You’, A-listers stepped onto the famous steps of the Met in custom pieces that were as bold as ever.

From jaw-dropping suits to sleek, statement-making gowns, the red carpet was overflowing with nods to Black excellence, heritage, and high-fashion drama.

However, one partiular celebrity made quite an impression when they rocked up to the Gala in a box.

There was a presumption that someone prominent was in that box because the Mark hotel is where celebrities get ready for the Met Gala.

In a video posted by Pop Crave, the account wrote: “Mystery box steps out for the #MetGala.”

Mystery box steps out for the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/MXpEXegtoH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 5, 2025

In clips from the moment, photographers could be heard screaming star Doechii’s name, and fans had deduced it was the star after she stepped out in the same shoes that could be seen under the box.

As she arrived to the event for her Met Gala debut, Doechii emerged from the box, wearing a bold Louis Vuitton outfit as she puffed on a cigar.