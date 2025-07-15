Who is Reese Witherspoon’s new boyfriend Oliver Haarmann?

Reese Witherspoon has been spotted looking loved-up with her financier boyfriend Oliver Haarmann.

The Morning Show star, 49, has been quietly dating the businessman since 2024, marking her first public relationship since her 2023 divorce from Jim Toth.

Over the past year, the pair have gradually taken their romance more public, culminating in a romantic and PDA-filled getaway to St. Tropez this week, where they were papped kissing and hugging aboard a yacht.

Reese and Oliver were first spotted together in July 2024, enjoying dinner at upscale Italian restaurant L’Artusi in New York City after reportedly flying into the city via helicopter.

The outing sparked immediate interest and led to confirmation from PEOPLE in September 2024 that the two were indeed dating.

At the time, a source shared that Witherspoon was “taking things slow” and focusing on her work and children while “having fun” in the early stages of the relationship.

In the months that followed, Haarmann was reportedly introduced to Witherspoon’s inner circle — and even began spending time with her kids.

A source told PEOPLE in October 2024, “He’s spending time with her kids too. Reese loves that he’s a businessman and not into Hollywood.”

So who exactly is the man who has won Reese’s heart?

Oliver Haarmann is a German-born financier with an impressive résumé. He earned his undergraduate degree from Brown University and later completed his MBA at Harvard Business School.

Early in his career, Haarmann worked at KKR, a prominent global investment firm, before branching out on his own.

In 2010, he co-founded Searchlight Capital Partners, a private equity firm where he remains a partner. According to his firm’s bio, Haarmann works closely with his co-founders to oversee a broad investment portfolio across sectors.

He has also made headlines in the sports world. In December 2023, Sportico reported that Haarmann was in talks to acquire a 10% stake in the NHL’s New York Islanders.

By early 2024, The New York Post confirmed that the deal had gone through, cementing Haarmann as the second new investor in the franchise within a year.

Beyond his business ventures, Haarmann is also active in philanthropy.

Along with his ex-wife, Mala Gaonkar, and global health expert Sema Sgaier, he co-founded the Surgo Foundation, a charity aimed at using data-driven solutions to improve global health outcomes.

Like Reese, Oliver was previously married, and shares two children with his ex-wife.

Witherspoon, meanwhile, shares son Tennessee with ex-husband Jim Toth and daughter Ava and son Deacon with former spouse Ryan Phillippe.

Though the couple are yet to make any red carpet appearances, their recent Saint-Tropez vacation suggests things are heating up.

Reese continues to divide her time between work, motherhood, and spending time with Oliver — often flying between her home in Nashville and New York City to see him.

Still, insiders say she’s taking a grounded approach to the relationship.

“She enjoys it but doesn’t want it to be a big focus. She’s busy with work and her son,” a source told PEOPLE.