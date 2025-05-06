What is the Met Gala curse? – How making a couples debut leads to breakup

Even though the Met Gala is the biggest fashion event of the year, celebrities often use the red carpet to flaunt their new and blossoming romances in addition to their amazing ensembles.

Although fashion mishaps or ill-fitting attire may be the worst worries of celebrities for the event, it seems that relationships may be cursed by the Met Gala.

There is a reported clear patterns of starts who debut their relationship on the famous steps, to break up after.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the #MetGala 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VSUUll2AdS — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) May 3, 2022

While the Met Gala was not their red carpet debut as a couple, the pair did split just three months after their appearance on the carpet.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

The power couple of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik debuted their relationship at the Met Gala in 2016.

The couple briefly split in 2018, before welcoming their first child Khai together.

However, in 2021, the pair called it quits for good.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

In 2019, Miley and Liam went to the Met Gala, where Miley looked stunning in a long black and green dress.

In yet another instance of the Met Gala curse, Miley and Liam separated in August 2019, barely three months later, then divorced in January 2020.

Their final red carpet appearance together was at the Met.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

Before they broke up, Selena dated The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, for ten months in 2017.

Together, they attended the Met Gala in May of that year, and in October, they parted ways.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd • Met Gala 2016 #throwback pic.twitter.com/jVI0HpRnKw — famou$ couple$ (@famouzcouples) May 6, 2019

The Weeknd also previously dated Bella Hadid, and the pair attended the Met Gala together in 2016.

In yet another instance of the curse, they parted in November of that year after making an appearance at the Met in May.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

camila and shawn proving that they are that power couple once again at the #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/DtJBy8gzMD — gee (@badkindofrare) September 14, 2021

In 2021, Camila and Shawn went to the Met Gala together, and she donned a striking purple outfit.

After two years of dating, the couple broke up in November 2021, a few months after the Met Gala.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kit (@thekitca)

In 2019, the Riverdale co-stars hit the Met Gala red carpet as they made their debut as a couple.

However, just a year later the pair split.

FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs made their first official appearance as a couple at the Met Gala in 2015.

They returned for a second year in 2016, before breaking up in 2017.