WATCH: Christina Aguilera makes surprise appearance at Sabrina Carpenter concert

On Friday night, Christina Aguilera was a surprise guest at Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour stop in Los Angeles.

The legendary pop queen, 43 went on stage with the 25-year-old singer to perform covers of Aguilera’s songs What A Girl Wants and Ain’t No Other Man.

Sabrina will be the main act at two further performances in the city this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The two musicians recently collaborated to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Genie In A Bottle hitmaker’s self-titled first album.

For an episode of Spotify Anniversaries in September, the industry mainstay, who became well-known in the late 1990s with artists like NSYNC and Britney Spears, took part in a live studio reimagining of her debut album.

Alongside Sabrina, Machine Gun Kelly joined her for modernised versions of her previous songs.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Christina said: “I wanted to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my debut album in a way that brings together the past and present.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

She added: “I’ve always enjoyed reimagining my songs with different styles and audiences, as well as playing with sounds and arrangements that showcase how all music can be timeless.”

The superstar said: “I laughed, I cried, I reconnected with old friends, and I made some very special new ones.”

She told fans: “I hope this anniversary gift is just as special for you to watch, as it was for me to make.”