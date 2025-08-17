US Rapper Sean Kingston sentenced to over three years in prison for fraud

U.S. rapper Sean Kingston has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison for a million-dollar fraud scheme.

The Beautiful Girls singer and his mother were found guilty earlier this year of engaging in a wire fraud scam in which they stole over $1 million (€850,000) worth of luxury goods.

Using the rapper’s fame to persuade victims to give them merchandise, the singer—whose real name is Kisean Anderson—and his mother would then send them fictitious wire receipts when payment was due.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave’s Gourmet Sauces (@davesgourmetsauces)

According to US media, he told the judge he had learnt from his mistakes and apologised before being sentenced.

In July, Janice Turner, his mother, received a five-year prison sentence.

In 2024, while scheduled to perform at an Army training base in the Mojave Desert in California, the Jamaican-American rapper was arrested.

His 62-year-old mother went on to be arrested that same day after a SWAT team reportedly raided her son’s home in Southwest Ranches, Florida.

Arrest warrants allege the pair stole money, $480,000 worth of jewellery, a $160,000 Cadillac Escalade, and furniture.

Sean’s counsel defended him on the grounds that he was a “child” who did not understand how to handle his finances.

The judge then went on to describe his mother as the “fixer” and the “nerve centre” for the crimes committed between them.

It is understood that Sean was already on two years’ probation for trafficking stolen property before his most recent arrest.

According to federal court records, Janice pleaded guilty back in 2006 to bank fraud for stealing over $160,000 and served nearly 1.5 years in prison.