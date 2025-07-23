Trisha Paytas baby announcement reignites THOSE wild fan theories

Trisha Paytas’ announcement that she has welcomed her third child has reignited wild fan theories surrounding her children and their connection to celebrities.

On Tuesday, the social media sensation revealed she had welcomed her third child with husband Moses Hacmon.

Taking to Instagram, Trisha shared a photo of her cradling the newborn, and revealed she had named her son Aquaman Moses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Paytas Hacmon (@trishapaytas)

However, the arrival of Trisha’s newborn coincided with sad news for the heavy metal world, as it was announced Ozzy Osbourne had died, aged 76.

However, this is not the first time tragic news has followed the birth of one of Trisha’s babies, as in 2022, she welcomed her first child, Malibu Barbie, just days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Due to the coincidental date of their births, the baby theory—which was conceived and turned into a widely shared internet thread—suggests that each of Trisha’s children is a famous figure reincarnated.



After the birth of Paytas and Hacmon’s first child, Malibu Barbie, in September 2022, speculation began to circulate.

Only a few days after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, they learned of the arrival of their daughter.

The birth of their second daughter, which coincided uncannily with Prince Charles’s cancer diagnosis, did not bring the death of any major celebrity.

The baby theory went into overdrive again with the birth of her third kid, Aquaman as just hours after rock legend Ozzy Osborne died at the age of 76.

Rumours further went into overdrive after it was reported that Jason Momoa, aka Aquaman, the name of Trisha’s baby, hosted Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert.

Earlier this year, prior to the birth of her third child, fans attempted to connect the child to the death of Pope Francis.

“First of all, I’m months away from my due date, not even close this time,” she said on an episode of her Just Trish podcast.

“He’s not in the British monarch[y]. Is it just any influential person that dies gets to come reincarnated as my baby?”

When naming their three children, the YouTuber and husband Moses Hacmon have leaned into pop culture, naming their children: Malibu Barbie Paytas Hacmon (born September 14, 2022), Elvis Paytas Hacmon (born May 24, 2024), and their newest addition, Aquaman Moses Paytas Hacmon, (born July 12, 2025.)