Travis Kelce’s dad reveals when he REALLY proposed to Taylor Swift: ‘She was getting a little antsy’

Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed, has revealed when the NFL star really proposed to Taylor Swift, spilling all the details after the big news.

On Tuesday evening, the internet went wild after Taylor announced that she and Travis had gotten engaged, sharing a collection of sweet photos.

Speaking to ABC News 5, Ed Kelce revealed his son had put off the proposal till this week.

Ed said: “He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.”

“And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event … when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you,” he added.

The NFL star’s dad said he already knew months in advance that Travis was planning to propose, confessing he’d never seen him happier.

“We actually went to a thing in [Kansas City] Sunday night, which was an ESPN airing of ‘The Kingdom’ and … his mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other, it’s truly kinda neat,” Ed shared.

When the special day arrived, Ed told the outlet that Travis popped the question at a garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

“He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘let’s go out and have a glass of wine,’ … they got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful,” Ed Kelce said.

“They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great.”

In a sweet post announcing the news on Tuesday, Taylor wrote: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨”

The American footballer and the pop megastar have been dominating headlines ever since they were first linked in September 2023, with fans obsessing over their whirlwind romance.

Speaking to GQ on their September cover recently about their relationship, the NFL star gushed: “Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people. When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love.”