Travis Kelce spotted on set of Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series

Travis Kelce has been spotted on the set of Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series Grotesquerie.

The 2024 Super Bowl winner was first confirmed to star in the show in May.

On May 7, Niecy Nash-Betts posted a video from the set on Instagram.

Nicey has previously worked with Ryan Murphy, starring in Scream Queens and Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

“Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie?” the actress said in the Instagram video.

After waiting a beat, she panned her camera to reveal the NFL star standing beside her.

“We on site!” she exclaimed.

“This is what happens when WINNERS link up‼️ @killatrav Welcome to Grostequerie!” Nash-Betts captioned the clip.

“Jumping into new territory with Niecy!” Kelce said with a smile.

In a June 6 interview on Good Morning America, the pro athlete opened up about the acting challenge ahead.

“I’ve been on a few shows before; I’ve only played myself on those shows, though,” he said.

Travis admitted that with Grotesquerie, it’s “definitely different portraying a character and trying to find the emotions in everything and the understanding of a script and a scene.”

“It’s a challenge. I feel like an amateur right now, but I’m coachable,” he added.

On Tuesday, July 9, a second unit director, Larry McGee, shared a photo on social media with Travis.

“Since @killatrav came to play with us on set for a while (the acting chops are there). I told him in return I’ll be watching football 🏈 this season. Let’s go, Kansas City Chiefs 🏟️,” Larry captioned the image.

Allison Carr, who appears to be a crew member, also posted shots of the NFL player on set, smiling with the crew in group shots.