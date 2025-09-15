Travis Kelce shares heartwarming details about his proposal to Taylor Swift: ‘There were tears’

Travis Kelce has shared some heartwarming details about his proposal to Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs player and the pop singer, both 35, announced their engagement in August – after two years of dating.

Speaking to Fox Sports sports commentator Erin Andrews about the moment he popped the question, Travis confessed: “The palms were definitely sweating.”

“I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there, but it’s been an exciting, exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

“She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am,” Travis sweetly added.

Travis proposed to Taylor in the backyard of his home, surrounded by a stunning display of flowers.

The couple waited two weeks to announce their engagement on Instagram, sharing a series of sweet snaps of Travis’ proposal.

They captioned the joint post: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

To date, the post has over 37 million likes.