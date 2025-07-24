Travis Kelce jokes he’s in his ‘Pretty Woman era’ as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend

Travis Kelce has joked he’s in his “Pretty Woman era” as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end compared his whirlwind romance with the music icon to the iconic 1990 rom-com during an episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce.

The pair spent a portion of the podcast episode reviewing the Julia Roberts and Richard Gere classic, for a movie club segment of the show.

Speaking about the film, Jason said: “I think throughout the movie they do a good job of saying neither world is better than the other.”

“They just are different … and people are really all the same.”

While agreeing, Travis expressed his desire for a Pretty Man film, saying: “I think the only way to gauge it is to flip the script, I think we need to make Pretty Man.”

📹| While discussing if the role of the man and the woman were reversed in Pretty Woman: Jason: “Travis, you’re living Pretty Man right now.” Travis: “I’m wearing nothing but a tie when Taylor comes home”😄 pic.twitter.com/rFVYb3bkLj — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) July 23, 2025

“We need to have a CEO billionaire woman be so high-class that she doesn’t know where she’s going, she doesn’t know how to drive a car.”

Teasing his brother, Jason pointed out: “You’re basically living Pretty Man right now.”

Agreeing, Travis laughed as he said: “That’s why when I met Julia, it felt like we were the same person. She spoke to me in this movie. … I’m just an NFL stripper. That’s it. I’m just an NFL hooker, man.”

In a previous episode of the podcast, Travis spoke about being a part of Taylor’s world: “It’s fun, man. I’m having a blast in life, baby, just flying high and enjoying it all.”

The sweet comment comes just weeks after the pair finally made their red-carpet debut, since they were first linked in September 2023.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and music icon strolled hand in hand into the Nashville opening night of Tight End University, a summer camp that Travis helped start in 2021.

In a video posted by the organisation on Instagram, the couple can be seen arriving together, as they held hands, with the song Ready For It? by Taylor Swift.

