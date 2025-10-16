Tom Cruise ‘splits’ from Hollywood actress Ana de Armas after nine months of dating

Tom Cruise has reportedly “split” from Hollywood actress Ana de Armas after months of dating.

The pair were first linked on Valentine’s Day, after they were spotted enjoying a “dinner date” and had been spotted out several times since.

However, a source has now told The Sun, they recently decided to call time on their relationship, realising they were better off as friends.

A source close to the pair said: “Tom and Ana had a good time together, but their time as a couple has run its course.”

“They are going to remain good friends, but they aren’t dating anymore.”

“They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates,” the source continued.

“The spark had gone between them, but they still love each other’s company and they’ve both been really adult about it.”

“She’s already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together,” the source added.

The actress was previously married to Spanish actor and model Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013.

Following this, she was linked to Ben Affleck for ten months in 2020, after the pair met on the set of Deep Water, where they play a married couple.

Tom was previously married to Mimi Rogers from 1987-1990, Nicole Kidman from 1990-2001, and Katie Holmes from 2006-2012.