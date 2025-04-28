Tom Cruise sparks romance rumours with Hollywood actress as pair enjoy ‘cinema date’

Tom Cruise has sparked romance rumours with Hollywood actress Ana de Armas as the pair were reportedly spotted “enjoying a cinema date.”

The pair were first linked on Valentines Day, after they were spotted enjoying a “dinner date” and have been spotted out several times since.

On Sunday, a fan reportedly ran into the couple at the Leicester Square movie theatre in London.

The fan shared a snap alongside the Mission Impossible star and told his followers he had been spotted with Ana at the cinema.

He wrote: “What a dayyyyy! Watched the best movie of the year (6 sinnersmovie – the hype is real, go watch it!!”

“Walked out of the toilet to come face to face with @tomcruise and Ana de Armas!”

While Ana Armas made no mention of the “cinema date”, she liked Tom’s post about his night at the cinema.

He shared a solo snap with the Sinners movie poster, writing: “Congratulations Ryan [Coogler], Michael [B. Jordan], and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!”

The two had previously been spotted together landing at a London heliport, however a source told DailyMail.com at the time, that they were not romantically involved.

“Everything with Tom and Ana is innocent. They are hanging out to talk about future movies that they could do together,” the insider said.

“One of those ideas is the Days of Thunder sequel that Tom wants to get off the ground. It is currently in its infancy.”

“He’s talking [to Paramount] about and It’s going to be what comes together first in terms of a script. It depends on the idea and, ultimately, the script.”