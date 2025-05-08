Tish Cyrus fuels family drama as she unfollows daughter Miley Cyrus on Instagram

On Wednesday night, Tish Cyrus fuelled more family drama after she unfollowed daughter Miley Cyrus on Instagram.

Eagle eyed fans noticed the singers name was missing from Tish’s following count, but Miley was still following her mother.

Fans were concerned that the singer’s mother might have started a feud with her over Miley’s father, Tish’s ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus.

Billy Ray shared an old video of Miley singing and playing the piano from behind in an Instagram post that many pointed out as being oddly timed.

“Can’t wait to see this young lady. Crazy how time flies,” he captioned the post.

Although it might have just been her father expressing a want to in the future, some fans interpreted the tweet as a sign that Miley and Billy Ray will soon be getting again.

According to TMZ, Billy Ray’s new girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, liked her most recent Instagram post, which was released around the same time her father shared a video of them playing together.

As of Wednesday evening, it appears that things have changed, with Tish now appearing to follow Miley once again.

After the unfollowing went public, Tish may have re-followed her daughter, since screenshots of her following list now show that she is following Miley once more.

Up until recently, Tish and her other daughter Noah had been estranged.

She revealed last month how, following over a year of rumoured conflict, she and Noah were able to mend their damaged relationship.

According to reports, Tish’s relationship and 2023 marriage to actor Dominic Purcell were at the heart of the alleged estrangement.

In an interview with Us Weekly, a source lifted the lid on the famous family’s feud.

The source claimed: “Noah was seeing Dominic when Tish started pursuing him.”

“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond what people think.”

“Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”

At the time, a separate source told the outlet: “It’s no secret neither of them approves of Dominic, and that’s created tension with their mom.”

“Noah has always been close with Billy Ray…It’s caused a rift between her and Miley.”