This is why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce SKIPPED the 2025 Met Gala despite invite

Fans were left disappointed after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce skipped this years Met Gala despite being invited to the event.

According to TMZ, the couple decided not to attend the annual fundraiser as a “result of their schedules.”

Their absence left fans disappointed, as many hoped to see Travis for his first time ever on the carpet.

7 years ago today, taylor swift made an unforgettable fashion moment with her “bleachella” look at the met gala. may 2, 2016 pic.twitter.com/vX3pLqmgRm — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) May 2, 2023

Taylor was last seen at the Met Gala in 2016, when she co-chaired the event, with the theme being “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

Before that, the superstar attended the event in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014, and this has been the 8th time she has skipped the event.

The pair was last seen in public on March 14th while dining together at New York City’s Del Frisco’s Grille.

Which of Taylor Swift’s Met Gala looks is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/3gXFRbfhM6 — Zain (@cowboylikezain) May 4, 2025

There were several unexpected last-minute cancellations of the Met Gala, ranging from one of this year’s honorary co-chairs to lifelong event veterans.

On the morning of the event, DailyMail revealed that Jennifer Lopez would be skipping the Gala due to her busy schedule filming her new movie Office Romance.

Similarly, just days before the event, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed she would not be attending due to scheduling conflict.

“I have to work,” the Sex and The City star told Entertainment Tonight. “But there’s going to be so much to see, and I look forward to seeing what everybody does and how they interpret the theme and the homework they did for the assignment.”

The co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala were Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour, and the theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

However, just hours before the gala was to begin, LeBron revealed he would not be able to attend due to a knee injury.

He wrote on X: “I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event!”