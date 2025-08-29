This is why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still living separately – despite their engagement

It came as a surprise to some fans that newly engaged Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce do not live together.

The couple, both 35, shocked fans by announcing their engagement earlier this week with a romantic photoshoot.

According to TMZ, sources say that Taylor and Travis will continue to reside separately for the time being.

It is believed the main reason behind pop superstar and her fiancé not living under the one roof is largely due to logistics.

Both frequently travel due to the nature of their respective professions and own properties in different locations.

In recent years, Taylor is reported to spend the majority of her time at her Manhattan penthouse, where as Travis has residences in Kansas and Orlando.

Although the pair are pictured together regularly, they have not yet made the move to a combined marital home.

Fans suspect it will only be a matter of time before they make the inevitable move, spotting them earlier this month supposedly house-hunting in Cleveland, Ohio, near where the NFL star was raised.

As per the Daily Mail’s account of the matter, sources have said investing in a home together is not a current priority for the pair.

Taylor’s engagement ring was on full view whilst she sipped a drink at a college football game in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Thursday, their first public appearance since announcing the happy news.

📸| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make their first public appearance since their engagement announcement 💍 pic.twitter.com/EivrwYTBR8 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 29, 2025

Many remarked how ‘huge’ and ‘shiny’ it was with one playfully commenting that her ring was: “so shiny it might blind [the] players.”

Others were speechless, reacting to the footage with emojis.