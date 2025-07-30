THIS is why everyone is talking about Love Island USA as popular couple SPLIT

Fans of Love Island USA Season 6 were left shocked on Sunday after TMZ reported that well-loved couple JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez had split.

Sources familiar with the situation told the outlet that the pair had broken up on Sunday morning, with JaNa ultimately deciding to end the relationship.

Neither had spoken out on the split at the time, but many eagle-eyed fans noticed JaNa and Kenny had both taken each other’s names out of their Instagram bios and unfollowed each other.

Further, fans noticed JaNa’s close friends and fellow Islanders Serena Page and Leah Kateb had unfollowed Kenny, with many Islanders following suit, including host of the series Ariana Madix.

The mass unfollowing, especially from Miguel, Leah’s partner and Kordell, Serena’s partner, who had been close friends with the 24-year-old, sparked hysteria online, with fans of the series beginning to speculate what happened.

As rumours circulated, JaNa broke her silence on Instagram on Tuesday night, as she wrote: “Hi, my loves, thank you for all your love and support. It means the world to me. As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together. Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories, and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting, and disappointing it truly is.”

She continued: “Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating. Thank you for respecting my privacy, and please know as a child of God, I will always be okay.”

Following this, Kenny shared his own statement, writing: “The past few days have been incredibly difficult. I’ve been quietly sitting with a lot of emotions and doing my best to process everything privately.”

“Breakups are never easy, especially in the public eye. Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you can come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term. I’ll always be grateful for the time we shared and the memories we created. I release this chapter with no ill will, only a hope that JaNa’s path forward brings her nothing but happiness,” he added.

Following this, the conversation got heated between the pair, as JaNa issued another statement, saying: “Stfu, you manipulative liar. You are not taking accountability, and telling people that type of person you are is insane to me!! My first statement was that I was being nice. Do not piss me off.”

Fellow cast mates took to their stories to show support to JaNa as best friend and fellow Islander, Serena wrote: “Let’s all remember this is not a show and someone’s actual feelings. It may just be tea for yall but that’s not the case for us. Y’all already know how I’m coming behind JaNa and TRUST, so does he.”

The pair appeared on the series last year and came in third place, behind Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi in second place, and Kordell Beckham and Serena Page coming out on top.

Throughout the series, fans fell in love with the couple as they overcame struggles, such as Kenny coming home from Casa Amor with another girl.